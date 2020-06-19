Banner Bids 2020
Place a bid right now – call 760-473-5164
Call in your “best and final” before 5:00 pm August 11, 2020
Minimum bid is $150. Minimum incremental bid is $20*. Sales tax added at time of purchase
Winning bidders will be contacted asap after August 11, 2020
(Artists receive 50% of sale proceeds and 101 Artists’ Colony receives 50% to defray program expenses)
*Keep your competition in mind and put your best bid forward before the deadline
Jump to Banners 1-19 Encinitas Small
Jump to Banners 20-42 Encinitas Large
Jump to Banners 43-52 Cardiff
Jump to Banners 53-62 Leucadia
|Banner#
|High Bid
|Artist
|High Bidder
|1
|190
|Diana Bartletti
|KU
|2
|Carolyn Cope
|3
|Dody Crawford
|4
|170
|Justin d’Artenay
|EB
|5
|210
|Diane Dudek
|JK
|6
|Anthony Florio
|7
|210
|Karin Grow
|BR
|8
|150
|Janet Hansen
|BR
|9
|200
|Annie Leaf
|NF
|10
|Christinia Lee
|11
|210
|Kathleen McCord
|BR
|12
|150
|Mike Murphy
|NP
|13
|150
|Kylie Schwartz
|MG
|14
|150
|Teresa M. Staal-Cowley
|MG
|15
|205
|Vinnie Tessieri
|BT
|16
|300
|Cristine Weatherby
|B
|17
|150
|Isabella Weaver
|G
|18
|200
|Laura Woodward
|LC
|19
|190
|Naimeh Woodward
|UP
|Banner#
|High Bid
|Artist
|High Bidder
|20
|300
|Marina Alberti
|GH
|21
|400
|Kevin Anderson
|JM
|22
|Brian Banash
|23
|Lauren Bartram
|24
|Victoria Bearden
|25
|170
|Elizabeth Brown
|KB
|26
|Donna Butnik
|27
|150
|Bre Custodio
|LB
|28
|325
|Christopher Dillman
|B
|29
|210
|Cheryl Ehlers
|RS
|30
|250
|Wendy Gauntlett-Shaw
|SGC
|31
|150
|May Hoegen
|KM
|32
|160
|Bob Hord
|AMN
|33
|150
|Jim Hornung
|GA
|34
|175
|Darlene Katz
|NS
|35
|250
|Patti McDuffie
|RE
|36
|225
|Peggy Sue Designs
|MR
|37
|300
|Tom Rogo
|B
|38
|400
|Julie Ann Stricklin
|NF
|39
|195
|Elisabeth Sullivan
|BT
|40
|Grace Swanson
|41
|1,000
|Tish Wynne
|JH
|42
|300
|Christina Zeller
|B
|Banner#
|High Bid
|Artist
|High Bidder
|43
|225
|Billy Barnett
|El.H
|44
|600
|Cathy Carey
|BG
|45
|200
|Roger Chandler
|CC
|46
|300
|Karin Keller
|SR
|47
|200
|LaMonte Lamoureux
|CC
|48
|175
|Shannon Martin
|Er.H
|49
|Artie Mattson
|50
|Traci Sally
|51
|Debbie Schaefer
|52
|Delila Wiedenhoffer
|Banner#
|High Bid
|Artist
|High Bidder
|53
|240
|Steve Burrows
|TD
|54
|150
|Chovy Art by Matt Hayward
|NS
|55
|400
|Mary Helmreich
|SP
|56
|Garit Imhoff
|57
|245
|Karob Studios
|PT
|58
|Jeff Linsenbard
|59
|300
|Jim McConlogue
|El.H
|60
|Joshua Moore
|61
|Bradford Schneider
|62
|150
|Keith Shillington
|MF