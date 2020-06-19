Banner Bids 2020

Place a bid right now – call 760-473-5164

Call in your “best and final” before 5:00 pm August 11, 2020

Minimum bid is $150. Minimum incremental bid is $20*. Sales tax added at time of purchase 

Winning bidders will be contacted asap after August 11, 2020
(Artists receive 50% of sale proceeds and 101 Artists’ Colony receives 50% to defray program expenses)

*Keep your competition in mind and put your best bid forward before the deadline

Jump to Banners 1-19 Encinitas Small
Jump to Banners 20-42 Encinitas Large
Jump to Banners 43-52 Cardiff
Jump to Banners 53-62 Leucadia

2020 Bids for Banners 1-19 – Small Encinitas

2020 Auction Guide Cover

Banner#High BidArtistHigh Bidder
1190Diana BartlettiKU
2Carolyn Cope
3Dody Crawford
4170Justin d’ArtenayEB
5210Diane DudekJK
6Anthony Florio
7210Karin GrowBR
8150Janet HansenBR
9200Annie LeafNF
10Christinia Lee
11210Kathleen McCordBR
12150Mike MurphyNP
13150Kylie SchwartzMG
14150Teresa M. Staal-CowleyMG
15205Vinnie TessieriBT
16300Cristine WeatherbyB
17150Isabella WeaverG
18200Laura WoodwardLC
19190Naimeh WoodwardUP

2020 Bids for Banners 20-42 – Large Encinitas

2020 Auction Guide Cover

Banner#High BidArtistHigh Bidder
20300Marina AlbertiGH
21400Kevin AndersonJM
22Brian Banash
23Lauren Bartram
24Victoria Bearden
25170Elizabeth BrownKB
26Donna Butnik
27150Bre CustodioLB
28325Christopher DillmanB
29210Cheryl EhlersRS
30250Wendy Gauntlett-ShawSGC
31150May HoegenKM
32160Bob HordAMN
33150Jim HornungGA
34175Darlene KatzNS
35250Patti McDuffieRE
36225Peggy Sue DesignsMR
37300Tom RogoB
38400Julie Ann StricklinNF
39195Elisabeth SullivanBT
40Grace Swanson
411,000Tish WynneJH
42300Christina ZellerB

2020 Bids for Banners 43-52 – Cardiff

2020 Auction Guide Cover

Banner#High BidArtistHigh Bidder
43225Billy BarnettEl.H
44600Cathy CareyBG
45200Roger ChandlerCC
46300Karin KellerSR
47200LaMonte LamoureuxCC
48175Shannon MartinEr.H
49Artie Mattson
50Traci Sally
51Debbie Schaefer
52Delila Wiedenhoffer

2020 Bids for Banners 53-62 – Leucadia

2020 Auction Guide Cover

Banner#High BidArtistHigh Bidder
53240Steve BurrowsTD
54150Chovy Art by Matt HaywardNS
55400Mary HelmreichSP
56Garit Imhoff
57245Karob StudiosPT
58Jeff Linsenbard
59300Jim McConlogueEl.H
60Joshua Moore
61Bradford Schneider
62150Keith ShillingtonMF

 